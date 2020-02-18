Kyari v Monguno: Sack one to prove you’re in charge – Omokri dares Buhari

Social commentator Reno Omokri, has asked the President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to prove he is truly in charge following the latest rumble in the state house.

Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was reacting to Babagana Monguno’s statement where he accused Abba Kyari of hijacking the coordination of security leadership in the country.

In an extraordinary memo released by Premium Times, Monguno accused Kyari of taking key national security decisions without the knowledge, much less approval of the president.

Reacting to the bombshell report, Omokori said the President can only prove that he is in charge of his government by sacking either Kyari and Monguno.

The former presidential aide wrote on Twitter:

“Who is truly the President of Nigeria between Abba Kyari and General @MBuhari? One rigged himself into power, while the other is using the rigged power.”

“Anyone who knows the answer should say because Nigerians and @AishaMBuhari don’t know the answer.”

“After the revelations in the NSA’s memo, General @MBuhari must demonstrate that he is in charge by sacking either the NSA, Major General Monguno (rtd) or the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. If none of them is sacked, then we know that Buhari is NOT in charge!”