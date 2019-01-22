Kwesé iflix Adds Scoop Network to Growing Lifestyle Lineup

Kwesé iflix – Africa’s game-changing digital entertainment platform today announced the launch of international channel Scoop Network to add to its extensive content catalogue.

From today, Kwesé iflix users can enjoy endless hours of showbiz from the trendy Scoop Network, consisting of a mix of light entertainment magazine shows with movie, music, fashion and celebrity news.

Scoop Network, which is already available in multiple territories around the world, will join Kwesé iflix’s exciting entertainment line-up with an exclusive tailor- made feed. A dedicated editorial team from Dutch Indie FCCE, based in Nairobi, Kenya, is producing the feed especially for English speaking African territories.

In addition to the Daily Entertainment News anchored by African talent, African audiences are in for a real treat on Scoop Network which will boast a whole host of local shows like ‘Snoops’, an all-African gossip show presented from Nairobi and ‘Entertainment Catch Up’ a weekly magazine with the latest updates and showcasing celebrity events, awards shows, fashion weeks, and so much more!

Scoop Network CEO Justus Verkerk stated, “The partnership with Kwesé iflix is part of our ongoing strategy to optimise relevancy to a digitally-focused audience, giving users greater freedom and flexibility over their viewing experience. And the localised African feed is really delivering an up to date entertainment experience! The ever-changing media landscape has provided opportunities for us to deliver authentic features from Africa and around the world, bringing viewers high-quality content on-the-go, anytime, anywhere on any device!”

Kwesé iflix CEO, Mayur Patel commented, “Scoop Network captivates super-fans around the globe with high-quality content designed to inform, entertain and inspire. We are excited to add the cutting-edge channel to our extensive portfolio of African favourites from top local shows, celebrity gossip through to international hit series, bringing our users the very best in streaming video on demand.”

New users can simply download the Kwesé iflix app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Customers can access the Kwesé iflix service without a decoder, or even a television – just their mobile device.

Each Kwesé iflix VIP subscription gives users unlimited access to thousands of hours of premium programmes available on Kwesé iflix, including local and international first-run exclusive shows, award-winning TV series and blockbuster movies, such as, Shuga, Hot Ones, Saints & Sinners, Riviera, Grand Prince, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Broken, Britannia, Tin Star, Being Mary Jane, Medici: Masters of Florence, and Luther, as well as popular local and regional content. We have something for everyone – from children’s programmes such as Mr Bean, Wolverine & the X-men and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles through to lifestyle content. The service also offers customers quality live sporting matches, and local free-to-air channels. For our data-savvy users, Kwesé iflix has a download and watch offline feature along with a data saver mode for streaming.

About FCCE

FCCE comprises FCCE Production, FCCE Distribution and the entertainment channel Scoop Network. FCCE is headquartered in Amsterdam and has production facilities in Los Angeles and Nairobi.

Kwesé iflix is a mobile platform that offers cutting-edge, youth-focused programming showcasing video-on-demand and download-to-watch-later entertainment content. Aimed at becoming the core vehicle to delivering seamless mobile experiences to millions of viewers, the app offers users a comprehensive mobile internet TV experience that combines thousands of hours of top quality international and local movies and TV shows, alongside live sporting channels, news programming, kids entertainment, and original content. This includes the largest aggregation of pan-African linear local free-to-air channels delivered to users on their mobile devices.

Kwesé iflix is Africa’s fastest growing mobile entertainment service, currently available in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, with operations expanding to Rwanda, Botswana, Lesotho and Malawi.