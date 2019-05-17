Kwara Lawmaker-elect Nabbed over N26m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal office has arrested Abdulgafar Ayinla, a member-elect of the Kwara state house of assembly, over his alleged involvement in property scam, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of about N26 million.

Ayinla, who is scheduled to be sworn in on May 29, 2019, has reportedly confessed to the commission of crime, disclosing that he used the money to finance his political campaigns.

Tony Orilade, spokesman of the anti-graft agency, said in a statement Thursday that the petitioner who resides in the US, said Ayinla, who is a legal practitioner, was introduced to her by her late aunt as capable of helping her purchase some properties in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

“The Lawmaker-elect sold to me another two plots of land with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area of Ilorin,” she was quoted to have said.

“I paid N8, 240, 000 (Eight Million Naira Two hundred and Forty Thousand Naira) commission of which Ayinla informed me that the seller had received his money but he never paid the money to the seller up till today, and never refunded the money to me.”

Ayinla was said to have confessed diverting the money to his personal use, promising to pay back when he receives his wardrobe allowance from the assembly.

Orilade said he would soon be charged to court.