Kwara Govt demolishes Saraki Family House overnight [Photos]

The Kwara State government has reportedly demolished the popular family house of the Sarakis a few days after it announced it was taking over the property.

In videos shared on social media, many aged women could be seen staging protests against the demolition as they also kept vigil at the house before it was demolished overnight

While announcing the demolition, the state government had said it plans to build a secretariat on the land in 2020.

Part of the land, situated beside the Civil Service Clinic is in front of late Dr. Olusola Saraki’s residence.

The late Saraki, father of immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki, built a house on the property named ‘Ile Arugbo’ (elderly peoples’ home).

According to a statement earlier issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, the land was originally meant for Government Secretariat and parking space of the Civil Service Clinic but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm, Asa Investments Limited, without any record of payment to the state government.

The decision to take over the property generated heated controversies between the followers of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, prompting the former to dare the state government.

It also comes after a number of Saraki’s homes were sealed off by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

See more photos below…