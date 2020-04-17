King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, has shut down the reports making rounds that he had an affair with one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Ajoke Adeyemi.

Per Chirp Television, the Queen was allegedly sent out of the palace on allegations of having a romantic relationship with KWAM 1.

Meet Olori Badirat Ajoke the youngest of ALAAFIN of Oyo's wives sent out of the palace yesterday on allegations of having adulterous affairs with KWAM 1 pic.twitter.com/U7O5f9kFsK — ChirpTelevision (@ChirpTelevision) April 15, 2020

Well, the musician has shut it all down.

He shared this on his Instagram: