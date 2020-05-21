KUWTK Season 18 Underway as Kar-Jenners Get New iPhones Weekly to Film

Covid-19 isn’t stopping the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ franchise.

The E! reality TV series has continued filming despite the global pandemic that has put a stop to most television and film endeavours.

In an interview with Elle, executive producer, Farnaz Farjam noted that momager, Kris Jenner came up with a brilliant idea.

“[She suggested], ‘What if we just shoot everything ourselves?’”

Farjam agreed to the plan and set up the Kar-Jenner clan with all the necessary tools.

Initially, the family captured footage on their personal cellphones and uploaded it to a shared album.

“But as we [saw it come in], I was like, ‘Oh, people are going to get sick of seeing this [poor quality] footage like this,’” Farjam told the magazine. “We needed to get them proper interview spaces [for confessionals],” Farjam noted.

As a result, a showrunner delivers new iPhones to each KarJenner every Monday and picks up the ones they used to film themselves the week prior so that the show’s editors can start working on the episodes for season 18.

Looks like reality TV royalty KUWTK, still wears the crown.