True, a lot of parents are concerned and preoccupied with keeping up with the school curriculum this period, Kunle Afolayan is going a step farther.

The ace producer/director is ensuring his kids while not lagging behind in schoolwork, get the proper dose of lessons in language and culture.

The Yoruba culture enthusiast shared a series of videos of his children in language class with him as their teacher.

Get ready folks, Kunle Afolayan is online and class is in session.

