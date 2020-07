Anyone who follows Kunle Afolayan on social media knows of his love for vintage cars.

The ace filmmaker showed off the latest addition to his growing collection; a blue vintage 1929 Mercedes Benz Gazelle.

The box office maestro proudly shared a video and photos of the exquisite convertible on his Instagram page writing;

“I am an old soul, vintage mind, classic blood in contemporary body”.

See the photos below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook