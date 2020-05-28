Kunle Afolayan Said He Could Have Been A Rebel if His Father Had Lived Very Long

Kune Afolayan might have turned out better or worse if his father had lived very long.

The filmmaker made this known in an honest conversation with his children about missing his father and any regrets.

In answer to his kids’ question, Afolayan took to Instagram to state he couldn’t say precisely how things would have turned out in a different reality.

In the end, he credited his achievements to hardwork, self-sufficiency and all of the relationships and interactions he has had in the course of his life.

