Kunle Afolayan Remembers His Father, Thanks Him for Marrying Many Wives

Kunle Afolayan is missing his late father especially more today.

The ace filmmaker shared a side by side photo of himself and his late dad who sadly died in 1996 in rememberance of the older Afolayan who was also a legendary filmmaker and singer in his days.

Kunle noted that yes, his father was more handsome in his days than he is now and asked that people not rub it in.

He went on to thank the late Adeyemi Josiah Akano Afolayan aka Adelove for marrying as many wives as he did, stating that if he didn’t do so, he wouldn’t have had the grand privilege of being his son.

