Kunle Afolayan Releases Statement in Response to Mike Ezuruonye’s Accusation

Kunle Afolayan has offered a response in the form of a statement to Mike Ezuruonye’s accusation of tribalism.

The ace filmmaker who was called out by his colleague over sharing the screenshot of a DM that tagged Ezuruonye as a fraudster, revealed that the intention was to make fans desist from sending him such as he highly disapproves of it, a sentiment mirrored by his accompanying text on the screen shot; “E gba mi o. E wo ni temi?

Kunle Afolayan stated that prior to the social media outburst by Mike Ezuruonye, he had reached out to him via private message to clear any misgiving about the situation.

He also spoke on the tribalism jab thrown at him, noting that the array of Non-Yorubas he he has worked with in the industry over the years as well as those on his staff, takes away any credence from Mike’s claims.

Read the full statement below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

