Kunle Afolayan Releases Statement in Response to Mike Ezuruonye’s Accusation

Kunle Afolayan has offered a response in the form of a statement to Mike Ezuruonye’s accusation of tribalism.
The ace filmmaker who was called out by his colleague over sharing the screenshot of a DM that tagged Ezuruonye as a fraudster, revealed that the intention was to make fans desist from sending him such as he highly disapproves of it, a sentiment mirrored by his accompanying text on the screen shot; “E gba mi o. E wo ni temi?
Kunle Afolayan stated that prior to the social media outburst by Mike Ezuruonye, he had reached out to him via private message to clear any misgiving about the situation.
He also spoke on the tribalism jab thrown at him, noting that the array of Non-Yorubas he he has worked with in the industry over the years as well as those on his staff, takes away any credence from Mike’s claims.
Read the full statement below.
Mole, Mountain and My Brother Mike Ezuruonye I'm compelled to publicly offer a response to Mike Ezuruonye's diatribe against my person. On Thursday, I shared on my Instagram timeline a message posted on my comment section about an unfounded insinuation of his involvement in scams. With a message in Yoruba, which I inscribed on the post: "E gba mi o. Ewo n temi?" (Spare me, what's my own) I had shared the post on my timeline with the intention to jocularly send a message to purveyors of fake news and unproven allegations that they should free me and by extension my other colleagues of such mindless allegations. It was not just a message to subtly disprove such accusations but to send a signal that I frown against such intrusive messages. Sadly, my colleague and brother took it badly even after exchange of private messages to explain the harmless intention behind my post. Not only has he called me out openly and making a social media feast of his disavowal, he has also accused me of being anti-Igbo. He is wrong! While my apology to him subsists, because it's only fair; it is pathetic of him to bring needless ethnic sentiment into a mere molehill of an issue that can't be fancied as a mountain. To me, it didn't matter that the sender of that message is apparently Igbo. What's important is that my post drew no negative comments until Mike decided to raise the roof. To dissppoint Mike and other ethnic jingoists, this molehill issue isn't enough for me to climb the rooftop to shout my detribalised Nigerian nature. The array of star colleagues and subject matters treated in my films, in addition to the staff in my workforce and friends in and out of Nollywood that i associate with, will easily put a lie to the cheap anti-Igbo toga that Mike has pitiable tried to dress me with. My utmost regard is always reserved for him as a man of honour and large heart that I knew him to be. Ire Kunle Afolayan @lindaikejiblogofficial @newsofthepeoplelive @e247magazine @fliptvng @channelstelevision @theculturenewspaper @tnsnigeria