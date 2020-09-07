Kunle Afolayan Releases Official Trailer for Citation

Kunle Afolayan has released the first official trailer of his highly anticipated movie- Citation.

The film which is based off the sex for grades saga that rocked Nigerian universities a little while ago, is expected to hit cinemas soon.

Recall that last week, Kunle Afolayan revealed his surprise cast of the movie, the CEC of First Bank Nigeria Plc., Mrs Ibukun Awosika who plays Professor Ibukun Awosika in the movie.

Now the official trailer is out to whet the appetite of fans who can’t wait for the release. Check out the trailer for Citation below.

