London life, Lagos living is Kunle Afolayan’s motto at the moment.

The ace filmmaker is all dressed up like he’s on Oxford street though Corona virus wouldn’t let him be great.

Taking to his Instagram page, the father of four shared a picture, sporting a red windbreaker over his shirt and wrote, “Since they have closed the border to London. I decided to look like a London boy because I actually miss roaming Oxford Street”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook