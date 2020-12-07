Kunle Afolayan is Cooking Something New and We’re Excited

Kunle Afolayan is cooking something new and we can’t wait to see the magic it is sure to be.

The filmmaker per excellence whose latest work, Citation has been receiving critical acclaim from the world over, revealed he is working on something new that is bound to surpass his record once again.

Taking to his Instagram page to share of photo of the stellar cast and crew of his new project in pre-production meeting, Kunle Afolayan disclosed the cast to include viral sensation of ‘mummy be calming down’ video, Oreofe Lawal, singer Eniola Akinbo aka Niyola, Chioma Akpotha, Joke Muyiwa, Motunde Adebowale, Eniola Badmus and a host of others.

We can’t wait to see the magic Afolayan is set to create with this one.

