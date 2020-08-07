Kunle Afolayan Finally Conquers His Coffee Machine After Initial Disgrace

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kunle Afolayan has finally learned the workings of his coffee making machine after a first try disgraced him.

The ace filmmaker had on Wednesday shared his first try at making an espresso which was an epic fail with the father of four lamenting that he should have just boiled water and made his coffee the traditional way.

However, Kunle Afolayan’s latest attempt which was caught on camera on Friday, showed that he had mastered the art and act of coffee making with the coffee machine and can go on to enjoy as many cups of cappuccino and espresso as he wants.

