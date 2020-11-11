Kunle Afolayan Elated as Citation Continues to Rank High All Over the World

Kunle Afolayan is elated and grateful that his newest project, Citation has continued to rank high all over the world since its release.

The ace filmmaker took to Instagram to celebrate the feat of the star studded movie with data to back his claim that the Netflix original is well received.

Kunle Afolayan who produced Citation via his KAP outfit, centered the movie on the sex for grade phenomenon that rocked Nigerian Universities a while back.

The film which features stars like Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Jimmy Jean Louis and newcomer, Temi Otedola as well as special guest, Ibukun Awosika has received critical acclaim since it dropped on streaming giant, Netflix.

Congratulations to all the cast and crew of Citation, this is well deserved.

