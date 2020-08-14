Kunle Afolayan Drops Trailer for New Legal Series, ‘Eko Law’

Kunle Afolayan has released the trailer for his latest project’ ‘Eko Law.
The legal drama series which stars Nollywood heavyweights like Caroline King, Shaffy Bello, Ronke, Oshodi, Bimbo Manuel and others, is an initiative of the Nigeria law School, Lagos campus.
Kunle Afolayan dropped a four minute trailer via his Instagram page, giving a glimpse of what to expect once the drama starts airing.
The aim of the show which was borne by the ingenious mind of Toun Adebiyi is to enlighten people on their legal rights and also to illustrate the difference between the laws of Lagos/Nigeria and the laws of other countries around the world.
Check out the trailer below.
5 years ago, we started this project, “Eko law series” and now, the world really needs to see it! The creative idea from Toun Adebiyi A Deputy-Director General and former Head of Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School will be an independent production of KAP Motion Pictures @kapmotionpictures. The aim is to enlighten people about their legal rights and also to illustrate the difference between the Nigerian law and the laws in other countries. WE ALL NEED TO KNOW OUR RIGHTS! ✊🏽 This teaser/trailer is simply to give you an idea of what to expect. Another film to look forward to while you anticipate #Citationthemovie 💯 Ire! 🍻 @kapfilmandtelevisionacademy @kapcinemas @kaptelevision @kap_hub @kapmotionpictures @goldeneffectspictures #lawseries #nigerialawseries