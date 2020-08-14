Kunle Afolayan Drops Trailer for New Legal Series, ‘Eko Law’

Kunle Afolayan has released the trailer for his latest project’ ‘Eko Law.

The legal drama series which stars Nollywood heavyweights like Caroline King, Shaffy Bello, Ronke, Oshodi, Bimbo Manuel and others, is an initiative of the Nigeria law School, Lagos campus.

Kunle Afolayan dropped a four minute trailer via his Instagram page, giving a glimpse of what to expect once the drama starts airing.

The aim of the show which was borne by the ingenious mind of Toun Adebiyi is to enlighten people on their legal rights and also to illustrate the difference between the laws of Lagos/Nigeria and the laws of other countries around the world.

Check out the trailer below.

