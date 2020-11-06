Kunle Afolayan Celebrates Son at 15with Daddy and Me Photos

Kunle Afolayan is a grateful father as his son, Dieko clocks 15 years old on Friday, November 6, 2020.

The ace filmmaker took to Instagram to share photos from the daddy and me phtoshoot of himself and his teenage boy as well as a screenshot of the message the birthday boy sent to him.

Kunle Afolayan who noted that it’s a double celebration as his highly anticipated movie – ‘Citation’ also drops on Netflix today, wrote;

“It’s double joy and celebration for me today as my son DIEKOLOREOLUWA turned 15 and CITATION launched on Netflix today. E bami yo”.

Congratulations and continued blessings to Kunle Afolayan.

