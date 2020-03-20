Krizbeatz: “HIT ADM Remix” feat. Tekno & Teni

Krizbeatz adds a new flavor to his popular song, Hit, delivering what he calls the “Hit ADM Remix”. This remix retains the synergy of the pair of Tekno and Teni, while Kriz’ spices things up on the sonic side.

Hit was released in the latter months of 2019, as one of the singles off Kriz’s planned New Wave album, which is scheduled for release later in the year. The song has since achieved a measure success that justifies the idea of a remix and serves as good omen for the forthcoming project.

On the Hit ADM Remix, Kriz creatively explores the nature of diverse sounds, resulting in an enrichment of the dance properties of the song, making it more party fitting and generally more enjoyable to vibe to.

Listen below: