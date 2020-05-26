Kris Jenner Wants to Have Sex With Corey Gamble All Day, Everyday

Kris Jenner always has the hots for her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The Kar-Jenner matriarch made this revelation in a bonus clip of Season 18 of her reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Jenner admitted her huge sexual appetite for her boyfriend to one of her friends, Faye Resnick.

“I don’t know what’s happening, but I think there’s really something wrong with me,”

“Because, I’m always in the mood,” the 64-year-old momager confessed.

“Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music”.

Good to see Kris Jenner having the time of her life.

