Kris Jenner Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations by Former Bodyguard

Kris Jenner has been sued for sexual harassment by a former bodyguard but she has denied any wrongdoing.

The matriach of the Kardashian/Jenner clan was accussed of groping and inappropriate behaviour by the ex-bodyguard who has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her, Blast reports.

The legal documents obtained revealed that the bodyguard alleged to be a victim of a “pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct”.

The unnamed bodyguard who worked with the Kardashian/Jenner family fron May 2017, accused Kris Jenner of sending unwanted messages and causing her pelvis to rub up against him without consent.

The bodyguard who happens to be a Black man also complained of a hostile work environment, gender discrimination and racial discrimination along with the sexual harassment.

Kris Jenner has however denied the allegations by the victim who also named Kourtney Kardashian as a defendant in the lawsuit as he was assigned to work security for her too.

The documents state that Kris’ alleged harassment included: “[Comments] directed at Plaintiff of an overt sexual nature, comments directed at Plaintiff’s physical appearance, comments inquiring as to Plaintiff’s sexual activities, comments suggesting that Plaintiff engage in a romantic and sexual relationship, and comments concerning the physical appearance and sexual activities of other employees.”

The former security guard also alleges Kris was responsible for “repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact” with his body.

The alleged unwanted contact included: “Massaging (his) neck, shoulders, arms and back without consent, causing her hand to rest on (his) thigh and groin, causing her pelvis to rub against (his) back and/or rear-end without consent or approval, causing her hands to come into contact with (his) rear-end without consent or approval,” and “exposing portions of her body to Plaintiff in a lewd or suggestive manner.”

The alleged victim claims he took the issue to HR and no real action was taken other than he was suspended from his work shifts with Kris, but he was still allowed to work security for Kourtney.

He is suing for an undisclosed amount as his legal team believe he experienced “severe and permanent pain and suffering and a severe shock and injury to the nervous system,” as a result of the alleged harassment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

