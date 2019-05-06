Kris Jenner Defends Kylie Jenner’s “Self-Made” Billionaire Title

Kris Jenner wants you all to know that her daughter Kylie Jenner is a self-made billionaire.

Recall that the conversation about Kylie’s financial status began after Forbes reported that Kylie Cosmetics founder is worth “at least” $900 million, and they added that the 21-year-old the “youngest self-made billionaire ever.”

Folks had a problem with that title. And Kris is speaking about it.

“I think she’s self-made,” Kris said on CBS Sunday Morning. “Listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them. But it takes a lot of work to do what they’re all doing.” “The money she’s made is her own,” she continued. “It began with her own savings. She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did, and what she showed the rest of us how to do it.” And it comes one month after she told Refinery29, “I feel like she’s 100% self-made in the true sense of the word. She’s been independent her entire life—from the time she was a little girl all the way up to her teens.”

“When she became old enough to make a great decision, she took the money she had earned working since she was 8 or 9 years old, and she put that into her business,” she said. “Nobody gave her any financial help whatsoever. She saved up her own money and built this amazing business and I just feel like there’s nothing not self-made about that.” What do you think?