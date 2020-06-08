Kris Jenner Celebrate Kanye West With Heartwarming Birthday Post: “I Love You!”

Kanye West has just turned 43. To celebrate him, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, posted a heartwarming note for him, in which she declared how much she loved him.

Happy Birthday @kanyewest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend,” said the famous momager in the post, adding, “Thank you for being such a special and important part of our family.

Kris Jenner also shared the adorable photos of Kanye and his family–his wife Kim Kardashian, and their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“I love you very much,” Jenner ended the post.

Check her out below:

