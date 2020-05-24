Kraks TV Boss, Femi Bakre and IG Comedienne Wife, Mory Coco, Welcome Daughter

Femi Bakre of Krak’s TV is now officially ‘Daddy Fems’.

The content boss welcomed a daughter with his IG comedienne wife, Mariam Okunola aka Mory Coco on Saturday.

The new dad shared the news on Instagram writing,

“Alhamdulillah, we welcomed our baby girl to the world yesterday. Mother, daughter, and daddy are doing okay 😁.

“P.S: Your boy is officially ‘Daddy Femz’ ☺️ cc @mory_coco #duduke”.

Reality TV star and brother to Femi, Tobi Bakre also took to Instagram to celebrate the news of becoming the latest uncle in town with all the finesse of an uncle.

He wrote;

“@mory_coco and @femibakre got me like 😩😂.

“Love you guys. Congrats 😁(this was me upon getting the memo)”.

Femi Bakre and Okunola tied the knot on April 25, 2019. This is the couple’s first child together.

Congratulations to them.

