Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Left ‘KUWTK,’ Says it Became ‘Toxic’

Kourtney Kardashian has explained why she decided to step away from their family show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a chat with Vogue Arabia, she said that she decided to take a step back because it “became a toxic environment.”

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years,” she said. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

She continued, “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. eople have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. … I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

Per Kourtney, this includes her Poosh lifestyle brand and being a mother to her three children.

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting,” she tells the magazine. “It’s so important. I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

