Korede Bello Calls Out Burna Boy: “What are Your Insecurities?!”

Korede Bello called out Burna Boy on Twitter shortly after the African Giant dragged Reekado Banks for filth on the app.

In case you missed it: Burna challenged colleagues to a sing-off on Instagram and when Reekado indicated interest, Burna dismissed him with a terse note. “You know I got too much love for you bro. But didn’t you see wen I said “Worthy Challenger”?”

This hurt many feelings, and Korede hopped on the app to ask whatever is deal with the African Giant. “@burnaboy what are your insecurities ?! Even Giants feel vulnerable sometimes,” said the “God Win” singer.

Well, fans thought that was a bad idea because they believe Burna can chew him up and spit him out without breaking a sweat. Perhaps, it was why Korede backtracked, saying he only was asking an honest question.

See the exchange below:

