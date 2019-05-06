Kompany Screamer Takes Man City to Brink of Title

Manchester City moved to within one win of retaining the Premier League title as captain Vincent Kompany’s ferocious strike secured a nervy 1-0 win over Leicester City on Monday.

The English champions were not as their fluent best, but got the one moment of real quality they needed from an unlikely source as centre-back Kompany unleashed a 25-yard pile-driver into the top corner 20 minutes from time.

City move back one point clear of Liverpool and will become the first side in a decade to retain the title at Brighton on Sunday as long as they match or better the Reds’ result at home to Wolves.

After edging past Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday night, Liverpool, who have not won the league since 1990, were left praying that former manager Brendan Rodgers could do them a favour at the Etihad.

Leicester’s marked improvement since Rodgers took charge in February was on show in an impressive display from the visitors as City were made to sweat but just got over the line for a vital three points.

The Foxes still had a huge chance to answer Liverpool’s prayers three minutes from time, but against his former club, Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho shot tamely wide with just Ederson to beat.

With the deck stacked this way, a titanic tussle for the title remains in City’s hands heading into the final day.