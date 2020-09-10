Kokun Foundation Debunks News He has Contracted Covid-19

Adepeju Olukokun of Kokun Foundation has debunked the news that he contracted the deadly Corona virus after an Instagram blog posted same.

The philanthropist took to his social media to refute the claim, stating that it’s a huge lie.

An Instagram blog had carried the news after Kokun Foundation posted up a picture of a hand holding a number of pills and wrote the text “Covid is real”.

He however stated that neither the picture nor the message bore any resemblance to his reality as he was only raising awareness about the deadly virus.

Sharing a screenshot of the video posted up by the blog, he wrote;

“My attention has been brought to an online publication about my health status, please be advised that am (sic) not infected with COVID and that I wrote that COVID is real does not mean I’m a victim.

“Please let’s be guided accordingly.”

