Koko by Khloe Shows off Massive Butts, Stylishly Admits She Had Plastic Surgery

Oluwabusayomi Abiri aka Khloe of former Big Brother Naija fame is proud of her new body and proudly showing off her ‘gains’ to that end.

The fashion designer who took to social media a few months ago to thank God for her weight gain, stating that she no longer shops in the kids clothing section, is back on the gram flaunting her now massive butts.

While writing the caption to accompany the post, Khloe seemed to have stylishly confirmed that she went under the knife to achieve her new body.

She wrote;

“Straight outta 🔪. Boya ke ni nice night. Kidbro with the lens @opher_shots (sorry I posted the unedited one, since I’m plastic, my pics should be straight out of camroll)”.

