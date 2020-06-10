Kogi West: Melaye loses at Tribunal

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by Kogi West senatorial candidate, Dino Melaye.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had declared Adeyemi as the winner of the poll against Dino Melaye of PDP.

But Melaye approached the tribunal seeking for him to be declared the winner of the election, or have it quashed and a fresh one conducted.

But in a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the three judges of the tribunal said the petitioners’ witnesses failed to substantiate their claims in the petition to warrant granting Melaye his prayers.

They also held that the Dino Melaye failed to prove non-compliance with the standard of electoral acts in the election.

The court also rejected the videos and other documents presented by the Petitioner during the final written addresses, because they were not pleaded during proceedings.

Hence, the tribunal dismissed Melaye’s petition and upheld Senator Smart Adeyemi as duly and lawfully elected in the Kogi West Senate election.

Melaye has since reacted to the ruling, saying he would exhaust all means of appeal.

He tweeted: “I never expected Justice at this level. But we shall laugh last.”

