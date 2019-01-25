Kogi Shuts MTN Operations over N120m Tax Default

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has shut down facilities of telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria, over failure to pay tax obligations to the tune of N120 million to the government.

The Kogi revenue agency in October last year sealed MTN facilities and base stations across the state following an order of the state high court which gave it the go ahead to shut the services of the telecom provider.

The director, Legal Services and Enforcement of Kogi State Revenue Service, Barrister Jamil Isah, who led his team to seal the facilities of the telecom service provider at Mount Patti, Obajana and other places in Lokoja, yesterday, said MTN had been uncooperative in meeting its tax obligations.

He explained that following the intervention of the state governor and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), the order carried out against MTN was relaxed to give room for negotiation and resolution of the impasse.

But according to him, MTN refused to utilise the opportunity and rather took the agency for granted by offering to pay only N250,000 as its final settlement out of N120 million tax obligations owed the state.

As a result of the shutdown, MTN services in Lokoja and other parts of the state have crashed, with many customers besieging the popular “GSM village” in Lokoja to subscribe to other service providers.