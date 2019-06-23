Kogi Guber: ‘Stop Hallucinating’ – Yahaya Bello Tells Rival

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has advised an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state, Professor Seidu Ogah Mohammed to jettison the hope of ever clinching the party’s ticket “no matter the level of his hallucination”.

Mohammed, who is one of the aspirants in the race for the governorship of Kogi State has advocated the use of direct mode of primary election to pick the party’s standard bearer for the November 16 poll, boasting that he would defeat the incumbent governor in a free and fair contest.

But in a Press statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday, Governor Bello’s spokesman, Mr. Onogwu Mohammed dismissed the claims by Mohammed as a “day-dream by a political neophyte, who will be trounced and humiliated during the party’s primary election billed for August”.

“Our attention has been drawn to a day-dreamer whose new past time is to make fantastic claims to having some bogus political clout within our great party,” the statement read.

“But we dare say that there is no issue about who will fly the flag of the APC for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State as stakeholders within the party are unanimous that Governor Yahaya is the only credible and popular candidate that can give the party victory at the November 16 governorship election in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Professor Seidu Mohammed and his imaginary supporters should be aware that members of the APC in Kogi are politically sophisticated and would ignore the empty grandstanding of a political lightweight who has no record of winning any election in his life—not even a councillorship election,” Onogwu said.

According to Onogwu , APC members in the state and the electorate will repeat what they did for Governor Bello at the recently concluded general elections- that is trouncing and humiliating the governor’s political enemies at the polls.