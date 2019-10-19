Kogi Deputy Governor Impeached

The Kogi state house of assembly has removed Simon Achuba, deputy governor of the state.

Achuba was removed after the committee set up to investigate the allegations of misconduct levelled against him submitted its report.

The seven-man committee submitted the report to Mathew Kolawole, speaker of the assembly, on Friday.

Kolawole lauded the committee for “doing its assignment without yielding to interference from any quarter”.

After a closed session, Abdulahi, representing Ajaokuta state constituency, said Achuba was impeached after a careful consideration of the report submitted by the committee.

The ousted deputy governor fell out with Yahaya Bello, the governor, shortly after they were sworn into office.

At the height of their disagreement, Achuba threatened to sue Bello over unpaid allowances to the tune of N819 million.

He had said the unpaid allowances were captured in the state’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 budgets but that did not bring about a change in the situation.