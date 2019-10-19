Kogi Deputy Governor Impeached

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Kogi Deputy Governor Impeached

The Kogi state house of assembly has removed Simon Achuba, deputy governor of the state.

Achuba was removed after the committee set up to investigate the allegations of misconduct levelled against him submitted its report.

The seven-man committee submitted the report to Mathew Kolawole, speaker of the assembly, on Friday.

Kolawole lauded the committee for “doing its assignment without yielding to interference from any quarter”.

After a closed session, Abdulahi, representing Ajaokuta state constituency, said Achuba was impeached after a careful consideration of the report submitted by the committee.

The ousted deputy governor fell out with Yahaya Bello, the governor, shortly after they were sworn into office.

At the height of their disagreement, Achuba threatened to sue Bello over unpaid allowances to the tune of N819 million.

He had said the unpaid allowances were captured in the state’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 budgets but that did not bring about a change in the situation.

,

Related Posts

El-Rufai, Baduru lead APC’s charge for Bayelsa, Kogi Guber Polls

October 19, 2019

Yahaya Bello picks Onoja to replace Achuba

October 19, 2019

PDP Reps insist on Odili, Rhodes-Vivour Others for Atiku’s Case

October 18, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *