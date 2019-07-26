Kogi Deputy Gov Threatens Yahaya Bello with Lawsuit over N819m ‘Unpaid Salaries, Allowances’

Simon Achuba, deputy governor of Kogi State, has threatened to sue Governor Yahaya Bello, over unpaid allowances to the tune of N819 million.

Achuba said the unpaid allowances were captured in the state’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 budgets.

A letter dated July 17 and addressed to Bello by Femi Falana chambers, solicitors of Achuba, said the deputy governor is ready to discharge his duties but lack of funds is preventing him to do that.

“The statutory allocations approved for the office of the Deputy Governor have been withheld by the State Government since 2017,” the letter read.

“The accumulated statutory allocations the state government has withheld is N819,709,980.00 (Eight Hundred And Nineteen Million Seven Hundred And Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred And Eighty Thousand Naira) which includes travel allowances, hotel bills, pledges and outstanding monthly Impress and salaries due to our client as the Deputy Governor of Kogi state.

“In as much as our client is prepared to continue to discharge the enormous responsibilities of his office he is currently hampered by lack of funds which has wide ranging implications for the State even as it prepares for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“In view of the foregoing, we have our client‘s Instructions to request Your Excellency to use your good offices to ensure the immediate payment of the withheld statutory allocations legitimately appropriated for the office of the Deputy Governor of Kogi State since 2017.”

The lawyer said if his client’s request is not granted within seven days of the receipt of the letter, Achuba would seek redress at the national industrial court.