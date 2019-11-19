Kogi 2019: Weeks to his project defence, INEC ad-hoc staff dies

The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, has confirmed the death of an ad-hoc Electoral Officer (EO) in a boat accident in Ibaji LGA of the state.

The deceased, Samuel, was on election duty on Saturday when he met his untimely death as the boat he and others were travelling in capsized.

Samuel, an ad-hoc staff, was a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, engaged for the governorship election in the state.

It is understood that he recently wrote his final exam and was to defend his project this week when the tragedy struck.

