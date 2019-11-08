Kogi 2019: ‘Vote out Bello’ – Igala group tells Kinsmen

The Diaspora Chapter of the Igala socio-cultural organisation, Ukomu Igala Organisation, on Thursday urged Igala people to vote out Governor Yahaya Bello to restore political sanity to the state.

The group said the call had become imperative in view of the poor performance of Governor Bello’s administration.

The diaspora group, in a statement in Jos, the Plateau State capital, said Bello was not the “transformational leader” expected of him.

The statement, which was signed by Chapter Chairman, Dr. John Onuh, and Secretary General, Mr. Amos Amodu, noted: “Given the circumstances of his emergence as governor and the cloud of illegitimacy with which he started out, it would have been a pleasant surprise if Bello went on to become a transformational leader in the mold of Prince AbubakarAudu (of blessed memory), the man whose electoral victory he inherited.

“However, we did harbour expectations that as governor, Bello would pretend to be fair, humble, equitable, and in a hurry to demonstrate, through deliberate, principled policies that he is deserving of the people’s mandate. But alas! It has since become apparent that the benefit of the doubt we accorded him was misplaced.”

Bello’s main rival in the November 16 gubernatorial poll is Engr. Musa Wada, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an Igala son.