Kogi 2019: ‘Vote not Fight’ – 2Baba charges youths to shun violence

Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba, has advised youths in Kogi State to be peaceful, civil and shun violence during the November 16 governorship poll in the state.

Idibia made the call at a Peace Concert on “Vote Not Fight, Election No Be War”, organised by Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID) in collaboration with National Democratic Institute (NDI) on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The concert which drew over 5,000 youths across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, as well as tertiary institutions, was supported by UKAid, USAID and 2Baba Foundation.

The music legend asserted that the process of election should be peaceful and civil, stressing that his organisation, 2baba Foundation, has mobilised over 62 million people in the country to drive the campaign for peace.

Idibia had earlier paid a courtesy visit on Chief Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff and running mate of Gov. Yahaya Bello as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in Lokoja.

Nine performing artistes comprising seven musician and two comedians performed alongside 2Face Idibia and his wife Ann, at the concert.

He urged security agencies and the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral in the discharge of their duties.