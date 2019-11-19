Kogi 2019: PPA Chieftain joins PDP, backs Wada

The Kogi East senatorial candidate of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) in the 2019 general election, Comrade Egwu Mathias Paul, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work for the victory of Musa Wada in the November 16 governorship election.

Egwu, in a statement, said he was moving to PDP with his supporters because of his conviction that Wada and his running mate, Bamidele Aro, have what it takes to liberate Kogi State and make life better for the people.

He said: “I Egwu Amanah Mathias Paul and my numerous supporters in Kogi State hereby announce our defection from Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) my former party where I belong. My time and experience with PPA was a lesson in my political journey. It was a good one and I appreciate them all. I advice all my political groups to follow suit because Engr. Dr. Musa Wada and Engr. Samuel Bamidele Aro are our next ordained governor and deputy governor respectively.

“As a political analyst that contested in the last Senatorial election in Kogi East, my dream is how to liberate our people and make Kogi State great. As a matter of fact, I have decided to throw all my political weight behind Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in supporting and showing solidarity towards Musa Wada and Samuel Bamidele Aro ticket. It is high time we leave the days of darkness and mirage and face the days of reality. I therefore, urge all my political empire, friends and colleagues to join me in the struggle to liberate Kogi people.

“The rebirth and restoration of Kogi State is a general task and responsibility of all the ethnic groups in the state. We need a government that will ensure development and distribution of wealth among the entire local governments in the state. Kogi is the confluence center of Nigeria where River Niger and River Benue meet; we are blessed with about 32 abundant natural resources untapped. Kogi State has a great potential for the advancement of Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.”

Wada lost Saturday’s election to incumbent governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress, but has vowed to reclaim his stolen mandate in court.