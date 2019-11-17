Kogi 2019: Policemen, Journalists flee as thugs attack Polling Unit

Policemen deployed at polling unit 006, Asuta ward, Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state, fled on Saturday after suspected thugs took over the unit.

No fewer than five of the officers escaped through a nearby bush shortly after irate youth surrounded the voting area, destroying election materials.

The rate of violence has been high in Kabba/Bunu, where senatorial and governorship elections are holding.

Earlier, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) abandoned polling unit 001, Asuta ward in Kabba/Bunu following beating from suspected thugs.

Voting ended before noon as some persons in the community disrupted the exercise, forcing the electoral officials to leave their duty post.

At units 001 and 006, Asuta ward, Kabba/Bunu, votes were being counted with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leading when some youth started pouring water and drinks on the ballot papers.

Journalists and INEC ad hoc staff were threatened and chased away by the armed thugs.

There were also reports of destruction of ballot papers across polling units in Ijumu local government areas in Kogi.