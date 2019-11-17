Kogi 2019: PDP’s Wada rejects results, to appeal at tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Engr. Musa Wada has rejected the election results being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A distressed Wada said he would go to the tribunal to appeal the election result he claimed to have won.

“They (Kogi people) should not despair,” Wada said in a video tweeted by the PDP.

“We shall pursue this to a logical conclusion with the coffers of the law in this country.”

The PDP candidate said the announced results were fabricated.

“We hope that the judiciary will get justice not just for me but for the common man that voted for me,” Wada continued.

He denied reports that he had conceded defeat to the APC and its candidate Yahaya Bello, adding that it was unfortunate that the hopes of the people were dashed by the conduct of the election.