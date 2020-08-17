Koeman poised to replace Setien as Barca manager

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is to be sacked today to pave the way for the appointment of club legend and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

This comes after the La Liga runners-up were humiliated in an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich as they crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage on Friday.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague said former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has “been approached”, but ex-Barca player Koeman would be a more popular choice for the job.

“The board will meet tomorrow and [Setien] will be sacked,” Balague told the BBC 5 Live Euro Leagues podcast.

“They have to choose a manager because in two weeks’ time pre-season starts – and the talk is Koeman could be the man.”

There are also reports that under fire president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planning a massive overhaul of the Catalan club’s and wants to totally refresh Barca’s ageing squad and has put every senior player in the team up for sale bar four: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Frankie De Jong and Lionel Messi.

But Bartomeu himself has come under immense pressure to resign with presidential hopeful, Juan Laporta, saying he is not fit to make decisions regarding the future of the club.

