Kodak Black Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison in Weapons Case

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Kodak Black Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison in Weapons Case

Billboard is reporting that rapper Kodak Black has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.

Per the outlet, the 22-year-old rapper admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

He also also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

He was arrested during a Miami-area hip-hop festival in May that was marred by several violent incidents.

Fans are currently wishing him well, and reacting to his sentencing, the rapper posted the below on Instagram:

Related Posts

Ebuka Says Tunde Demuren is “Literally One of the Most Valuable’ People in His Life

November 14, 2019

Eminem Sides With Chris Brown in Rihanna Assault on Leaked Track

November 14, 2019

DJ Black Coffee Finally Breaks Silence After Enhle Mbali Confirms She’s Filed for Divorce

November 14, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *