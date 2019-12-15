Kodak Black Says He Was Abused and ‘Laced With an Unknown Substance’ in Prison

Kodak Black is currently serving time at Miami’s Federal Detention Center, and now has taken to his Instagram to share details of his experience.

According to the rapper, he was was laced with an unknown substance that gave him “an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly.” He added that he was able to get to the correctional officer’s office in an attempt to receive medical attention, but was denied and the entire ordeal “left him in a state of paranoia.”

He explained that he is telling this story to “shed this light on police brutality and the tactics they use to cover their behinds.” The rapper was sentenced to 46 months in prison in November.

“Shortly after I got into an altercation with an innate [sic]. This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face,” he said. “Even after I was on the floor they continued to strike me and deploy more people.” Kodak claims that he was asking them to stop while he was trying to catch his breath.

“This near death experience felt like dogs were tearing at my skin while they were grabbing and beating me while I was under the influence of this unknown substance that mysteriously hasn’t popped up in my Urine analysis and mysteriously the inmate I was fighting with went home the next day,” he continued.

And he said a lot more. See his post below: