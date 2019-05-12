Kodak Black Reportedly Arrested in Miami on Weapons Charges

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Kodak Black Reportedly Arrested in Miami on Weapons Charges

Kodak Black has gotten himself neck-deep in new legal troubles.

According to the Miami Herald, the 21-year-old rapper was arrested Saturday night shortly before he was set to hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami. Sources told the outlet Kodak—whose real name is Bill Kapri—was arrested by federal agents and Miami-Dade police on state and federal firearm charges.

And this comes one month after Kodak was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border, after customs agents allegedly discovered marijuana and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle.

See the tweet below:

Related Posts

Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Wants Control Over His $2 Million Estate

May 12, 2019

Lil Wayne Cancels Miami Concert Because of the Police: “I Will Not Settle for Being Policed”

May 12, 2019

Chris Attoh’s Wife, Bettie Jennifer, Shot Dead in Maryland

May 11, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *