Kodak Black Reportedly Arrested in Miami on Weapons Charges

Kodak Black has gotten himself neck-deep in new legal troubles.

According to the Miami Herald, the 21-year-old rapper was arrested Saturday night shortly before he was set to hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami. Sources told the outlet Kodak—whose real name is Bill Kapri—was arrested by federal agents and Miami-Dade police on state and federal firearm charges.

And this comes one month after Kodak was arrested at the U.S.-Canada border, after customs agents allegedly discovered marijuana and a loaded firearm inside his vehicle.

See the tweet below:

Sources confirm rapper Kodak Black has just been arrested at Rolling Loud Festival on state and federal firearms charges. ATF, Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit, and US Marshals all involved in arrest. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 12, 2019