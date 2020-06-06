kodak black

Kodak Black Escapes Additional Jail Time as Court Dismisses Multiple Weapon Charges

Tofunmi OluwashinaMusic

Kodak Black scored a big win in his ongoing case.

The rapper who is currently serving out his 3 years and 10 months sentence for attempting to purchase firearms with false paperwork as a convicted felon, has escaped an additional 15 years in prison.

The felony charges of ‘possession of a firearm by a prohibited person,’ have been dismissed instead, he will enter a court-ordered drug treatment program. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen Stated,

“The State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and her team sat down with me and listened to everything I had to say about Kodak.”

“At the end of the conversation, they were concerned that he couldn’t get into the court-ordered drug treatment with an open case and a max security prison.

“They agreed that the fair thing to do was to dismiss the case, so he can attend drug treatment and a lower security prison,” he said.

