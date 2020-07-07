Kodak Black Apologises to Nipsey Hussle Over Sexist Lauren London Comments

Kodak Black has now realised the error of his ways and apologised to the family of Nipsey Hussle over the comments he made about the late legend’s partner, Lauren London, shortly after his death.

Recall that Kodak, who is currently incarcerated on gun charges, sparked backlash over comments he made saying he intended to romantically pursue Lauren London shortly after Nipsey’s death.

Now, he says he is sorry.

He said:

“Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right.

The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light.

I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite.

You Remind Me Of Icecube, Bunchy Carter & Huey P.

A Hustler & Owner The Second Coming Of Easy E.

What Happened To You Could’ve Happened To Me! Im a Young Philanthropist Like You. Even Tho We From Two Different Worlds, I Saw Your Vision But I Notice That My Words Are Often Misinterpreted. Sometimes A Man Say Things He Doesn’t Really Mean But On Some Z Shit I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen, Homie I Was Really Respecting Your Scene. #FLYHIGH Ima Keep The Marathon Going #KINGKAHAN @nipseyhussle @laurenlondon“

You can read Kodak’s post below.

