Kobe, Gianna Bryant buried in private ceremony

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, have been buried in a private family service near the family’s Orange County home last week, their death certificates have revealed.

A death certificate for Bryant, 41, states that his disposition occurred on February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. It had been originally planned for Westwood Village Memorial Park but was changed.

A memorial service is planned for Bryant and his daughter February 24 at LA’s Staples Center.

The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the January 26 crash that killed the NBA legend, Gianna, as well the helicopter pilot and parents, players and a coach on Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy basketball team.

His wife, Vanessa Bryant, wrote on Monday about the huge sense of loss enveloping the family.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote.

“I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”