Kobe Bryant’s Widow, Vanessa Shares Video of Daughter’s First Steps

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Vanessa Bryant is soldering on after the tragic death of husband, Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter in a horrific plane crash back in January.

The 38-year-old who shared 4 daughters with Kobe is finding reasons to smile as the days go by.

Taking to Instagram, Vanessa shared an adorable video of her 11-month-old daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant taking her first steps.

She captioned the adorable video;

“My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. 🌟🎉”.

