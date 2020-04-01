Kobe Bryant’s towel fetches N12m at auction

A towel used by late basketball legend Kobe Bryant has sold for over N12million ($33,000) at an auction.

Bryant wore the towel over his shoulders during his farewell speech after his final National Basketball League game.

With the towel draped around him to help mop up his sweat, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard closed his speech with his signature phrase, “Mamba Out.”

A fan got hold of the towel as Bryant walked off the court at the time. It was then sold several times before the latest online auction.

The winning bid on Sunday was $33,077, and the buyer also received two used tickets to the April 13, 2016 Lakers game.

Bryant scored 60 points in the Lakers’ 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz as he bowed out that memorable night.

Speaking about the sale, Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, told American news broadcaster CNN that the winning bidder is famous for having a large Lakers memorabilia collection.

“He is a devoted Lakers fan,” Woolf said. “His long-term plan is to create a museum in southern California.”

One of NBA’s greatest exports, Bryant died in January at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles that killed eight others, including his daughter Gianna.