Kobe Bryant’s Latest Children’s Book About to Make Best-Seller List

Kobe Bryant reportedly is set to take over the best-seller lists soon, and this comes days after he was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Per THR, the latest release from Bryant’s Granity Studios, The Wizenard Series: Season One will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ middle-grade hardcover list. The book publishes April 19. It had already hit No. 1 on Amazon’s best-seller list for children’s basketball books.

The report continued:

Season One, the latest installment of Bryant’s Wizenard story line that follows the progress of a young basketball player dealing with various trials and tribulations, was released last week. Bryant’s company describes it as “a story of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game.” Bryant was the series creator and envisioned the storylines.

We can’t wait!